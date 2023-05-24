Higashioka will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Higashioka is behind the plate for the fifth time in six games, with his increase in playing time coinciding with top backstop Jose Trevino's recent move to the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring strain. Though Higashioka is capable of popping the occasional home run, his high strikeout rates have made him a batting-average drain throughout his time in the majors. The 33-year-old should be on the fantasy radar only in AL-only leagues or in mixed leagues that start two catchers.