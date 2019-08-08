Higashioka went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Orioles.

Higashioka had quite the coming-out party in the series finale, submitting his first multi-homer game while exceeding his combined RBI output (four) from his prior nine contests with the Yankees this season. The backstop has flashed some intriguing power both in the high minors and his limited time in the majors, but he probably won't get many more additional opportunities to showcase his skills. Gary Sanchez (groin) is on track to return from the injured list in a few days, and Higashioka is less likely than Austin Romine to stick around as the No. 2 catcher since he still has a minor-league option remaining.