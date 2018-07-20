Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Heads back to minors
Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Higashioka filled a backup role while Gary Sanchez (groin) was on the disabled list, but Sanchez's return sends him back to the minors. The 28-year-old grabbed his first big-league hits in his time with the Yankees (the first three of which were all homers), though he hit just .167 in 11 games.
