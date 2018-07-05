Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Homers again in win over Braves
Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Braves.
The catcher has recorded the first three hits of his big-league career in the last four games, and amazingly all of them have left the yard, making Higashioka only the second Yankee in history after Alfonso Soriano to homer for his first three hits. Austin Romine (hamstring) will likely rejoin the lineup soon, but Higashioka's power display could lead to more playing time for the 28-year-old while Gary Sanchez (groin) is on the shelf.
