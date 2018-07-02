Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Red Sox for his first big-league hit.

Higashioka joined in the Yankees' home run parade and recorded his first major-league home run against David Price. He was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the wake of Gary Sanchez (groin) being placed on the disabled list and is 1-for-7 in limited playing time.