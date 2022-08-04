Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's loss to Seattle.

The Yankees weren't able to muster much offense in the contest, so Higashioka's seventh-inning two-run shot made only a small dent in a big Seattle lead. Nonetheless, it was a positive development for the catcher, whose previous homer came nearly a month ago. Higashioka has six long balls on the season, four of which game during a four-game stretch in mid-June.

