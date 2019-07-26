Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Higashioka hit his first homer of the season with a solo shot off Rick Porcello in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old was recalled prior to Wednesday's game and will be serving as Austin Romine's backup with Gary Sanchez on the injured list (groin). Through 18 plate appearances this season, Higashioka is batting .222/.211/.500.

More News
Our Latest Stories