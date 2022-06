Higashioka went 3-for-5 with two homers and three runs in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Cubs.

Higashioka didn't homer in any of his first 34 games of the season, but he homered in the third and eighth innings during Sunday's rout. The 32-year-old has alternated starts behind the dish recently and has hit .200 with two homers, four runs and two RBI over seven games since the start of June.