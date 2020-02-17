Higashioka is the front-runner to back up Gary Sanchez at catcher, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Higashioka spent much of last season in the minors, hitting .278 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though he has hit only .164 in 146 career major-league at-bats, the Yankees are optimistic that the 29-year-old is capable of holding down the No. 2 backstop role behind Sanchez. Higashioka will be competing for the spot with a host of veterans -- including Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz and Josh Thole -- but strong defense, tenure in the organization and a lack of minor-league options are certainly factors working in his favor.