Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Higashioka blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to attempt a comeback, but it would not be enough as the Yankees would lose by two. The home run was Higashioka's eighth of the season in limited time. Although he has an unimpressive .205 batting average, something seems to be clicking for the catcher over his last four games. He has gone 5-for-12 (.417) and raised his average by 12 points during that span.
