Higashioka is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Higashioka is sitting for the fourth time in six games and may be falling into the weak side of a timeshare at catcher with Ben Rortvedt. Since top backstop Jose Trevino (wrist) went down with a season-ending injury shortly after the All-Star break, Higashioka has produced a .537 OPS while striking out at a 32.4 percent rate over 12 games.