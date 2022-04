Higashioka is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Higashioka is sitting for the fourth time in six games and looks to have fallen behind Jose Trevino on the depth chart at catcher. The 32-year-old could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre whenever fellow backstop Ben Rortvedt (oblique) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.