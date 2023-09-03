Higashioka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt had largely been operating in a timeshare at catcher since the All-Star break, but both backstops are likely to see their opportunities take hits down the stretch after the Yankees called up catching prospect Austin Wells from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Wells is making his third straight start behind the dish Sunday and should see the majority of the starts behind the dish for the rest of the season.