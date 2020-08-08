Higashioka was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain.
Higashioka's last start came Wednesday, but he apparently suffered an oblique injury during the contest. To take his place as the backup catcher behind Gary Sanchez for the time being, the Yankees signed Erik Kratz to a major-league contract. It's unclear how much time Higashioka will miss.
