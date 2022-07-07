Higashioka went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 16-0 win over the Pirates.

Higashioka homered in the seventh inning, bringing New York's lead to 5-0. He came around to score in the next inning on Aaron Judge's grand slam, then knocked in Josh Donaldson for the final score of the game in the ninth inning. This was the catcher's second appearance in July. He picked up his first hits since June 21. Higashioka raised his batting average 10 points thanks to the two-hit performance, taking it to .174 on the year.