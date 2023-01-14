Higashioka and the Yankees avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year deal.
Higashioka homered 10 times in 248 plate appearances last season, but his .227/.264/.389 slash line was good for just an 83 wRC+. He'll enter the 2023 season as Jose Trevino's backup behind the plate.
