Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Higashioka will head back to the minors to make room for Gary Sanchez (calf), who was activated from the injured list Wednesday. The backstop appeared in four games during his time with the big club, going 3-for-12 with a pair of doubles and six strikeouts in those contests.

