Higashioka will sit Saturday versus the Reds.
Higashioka will get a day off after he went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored with three strikeouts in Friday's 6-2 win. Ben Rortvedt will make his Yankees debut at catcher and bat ninth against Cincinnati.
