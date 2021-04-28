Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Orioles.

After manager Aaron Boone acknowledged prior to Tuesday's game that Higashioka would take on increased work behind the plate with Gary Sanchez off to a dismal start to the season, the 31-year-old rewarded the skipper's faith by slugging his fourth home run. Boone indicated that any decision on his starting catcher would be determined on a game-by-game basis, but Higashioka probably earned himself a second straight turn behind the dish Wednesday. Higashioka is now sitting on a monstrous .320/.414/.880 slash line through 29 plate appearances, and he should be on the radar in all leagues that start two catchers now that he's poised to see an uptick in playing time.