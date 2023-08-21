Higashioka went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Higashioka got the start behind the dish and put the Yankees on the board with his third-inning, game-tying solo shot. The Yankees don't seem to have committed to either Higashioka or Ben Rortvedt as their primary catcher, as they've both seen spurts of starts followed by consecutive contests on the bench recently. Between the pair, Higashioka is putting up better offensive numbers in August, slashing .250/.323/.464 with two homers and seven RBI compared to Rortvedt's .077/.200/.192 slash that includes one homer and just one RBI.