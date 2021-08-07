Higashioka isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle.
The 31-year-old had started the last three games while filling in for Gary Sanchez, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Higashioka will serve as the primary catcher in Sanchez's absence, but Rob Brantly will draw the start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
