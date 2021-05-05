Higashioka isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Higashioka had started each of the last two games and went1-for-6 with a double, a run, an RBI and three strikeouts during that time. Gary Sanchez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Blasts RBI double in win•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Smacks homer in starting role•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Earning more playing time•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Smacks third homer•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Carries offense Monday•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Will catch Cole often•