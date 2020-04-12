Higashioka has been getting in swings by hitting off a pitching machine at his home in Oregon, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

In a video posted to his personal Instagram account Thursday, Higashioka can be seen hitting bombs off a machine loaded by his wife at their home. The 2020 campaign figures to be the most important of the backstop's career as he is expected to open the season as the Yankees' No. 2 catcher for the first time.