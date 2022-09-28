Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a double and scored two runs in Tuesday's 5-2 victory versus the Blue Jays.

Higashioka scored New York's first run after leading off the third inning with a single, and he crossed the plate again in the sixth following a one-out double. The backstop continues to rank behind Jose Trevino on the depth chart, but Higashioka has taken advantage of his opportunities of late, going 6-for-13 with two doubles, three runs and four RBI over his past four contests. He's slashing .214/.252/.362 over 228 plate appearances on the season.