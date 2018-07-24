Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: To serve as backup catcher
Higashioka was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
With Gary Sanchez (groin) back on the disabled list, Higashioka was summoned to serve as the short-term backup behind Austin Romine. He was hitting .198 with five home runs in 209 plate appearances at Triple-A.
More News
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Heads back to minors•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Back in bench role•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Homers again in win over Braves•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Homers for first major-league hit•
-
Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: To be called up Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...