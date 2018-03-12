Holder was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.

Holder had a solid showing at the Yankees' spring training. He appeared in 10 games and went 8-for-17 (.471) with three doubles and three RBI. Holder played 104 games at High-A Tampa in 2017, over which he hit .271/.317/.350. He'll likely open the year with Tampa or at Double-A Trenton.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories