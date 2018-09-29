Yankees' Lance Lynn: Earns 10th win Saturday
Lynn (10-10) was credited with the win in the Yankees' 8-5 victory Saturday over the Red Sox after pitching a three innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Lynn was called upon in a tie game in the top of the third inning, and earned the win even though he was nicked for one run on an Andrew Benintendi single in the fourth. The 31-year old has been steadier in his last four appearances, allowing five runs on 15 hits and four walks over 19 innings. Lynn holds a 4.77 ERA and 1.53 WHIP this season with a 161:76 K:BB.
