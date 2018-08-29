Yankees' Lance Lynn: Falters during sixth inning
Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Lynn held the White Sox in check through the first four innings but allowed one run in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth to end his evening. The veteran right-hander allowed five runs in each of his previous two starts, so Tuesday's effort was a step in the right direction even if it wasn't pretty. The 31-year-old has a 4.84 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 138:71 K:BB heading into Sunday's scheduled start against the Tigers.
More News
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Fades late in loss to Marlins•
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Rocked early by Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Throws five good innings•
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Tosses 7.1 scoreless in win•
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Slots into starting rotation•
-
Yankees' Lance Lynn: Shines in long relief in debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start