Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Lynn held the White Sox in check through the first four innings but allowed one run in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth to end his evening. The veteran right-hander allowed five runs in each of his previous two starts, so Tuesday's effort was a step in the right direction even if it wasn't pretty. The 31-year-old has a 4.84 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 138:71 K:BB heading into Sunday's scheduled start against the Tigers.