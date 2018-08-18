Lynn surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks while fanning five over four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against Toronto.

Lynn was roughed up for four runs in the first inning, but New York would rally and he departed with the game tied 5-5. This was easily Lynn's worst outing since joining the Yankees, as he'd allowed just one run across 16.2 innings while racking up 22 punchouts since being dealt from Minnesota. Lynn figures to remain in the starting rotation moving forward, and he owns a 4.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 127 strikeouts through 123 frames this season.