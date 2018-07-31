According to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, Lynn could join the Yankees' bullpen initially following Monday's trade from Minnesota.

The Yankees acquired Lynn in exchange for Tyler Austin and Luis Rijo. It seems inevitable that Lynn will make some starts for New York, but he may have to bide his time in the bullpen for now. Lynn posted a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, up from 3.43 last year, with a jump in walks (5.5 BB/9) and opponents' hard-hit rate being big factors in his struggles.