Yankees' Lance Lynn: Rotation spot in question?
Lynn's standing in the Yankees starting rotation may be up in the air now that Sonny Gray is back in the rotation, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The Yankees could go with a six-man rotation, which would allow both Lynn and Gray to remain in the rotation, although a couple off-days over the next two weeks makes it so a six-man rotation isn't absolutely necessary. No further information has been released on this front, though it's worth noting that before Lynn's solid start Saturday, he held a 5.09 ERA since Aug. 1, hardly a good enough number to be a starter on a postseason-bound team.
