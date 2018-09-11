Lynn is scheduled to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Lynn's rotation spot was in question after Sonny Gray was given Tuesday's start, but it appears the Yankees will proceed with a six-man rotation for the time being. The 31-year-old right-hander has been inconsistent since joining the Yankees at the beginning of August, posting a 4.79 ERA and 46:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings (eight appearances, seven starts). If Lynn doesn't perform well Sunday, there's a chance he could get moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the season.