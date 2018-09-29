Yankees' Lance Lynn: Scratched from Saturday's start
Lynn will no longer start Saturday's game against the Red Sox but is expected to be available out of the bullpen, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Friday's victory assured the Yankees of home field during the Wild Card game against Oakland, so manager Aaron Boone has elected to transition Lynn to a relief role, which is where he is expected to be utilized in October. In his place, Domingo German will start Saturday's game, though he will likely only last a few innings. Look for Lynn to take over following German's exit.
