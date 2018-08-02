Lynn worked 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Wednesday in the Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Orioles. He scattered five hits and issued no walks while striking out five in the 71-pitch appearance.

Lynn, who was acquired Monday from the Twins, was summoned in long relief for his Yankees debut after starter Sonny Gray was blasted for seven runs through 2.2 innings. Despite not having worked out of the bullpen since he was a member of the Cardinals in the 2015 NLDS, Lynn performed brilliantly, allowing the Yankees to stay competitive in the late innings. According to the Associated Press, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone wouldn't commit to keeping Gray in the rotation after the ugly outing inflated the right-hander's season ERA to 5.56. Lynn would make for the most logical replacement if the Yankees elect to make a change the next time Gray's turn comes up Monday against the White Sox.