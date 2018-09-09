Lynn (9-10) allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.

Lynn was taken deep by Mike Zunino in the third inning, but held the Mariners lineup in check otherwise. He wasn't particularly dominant -- he generated only four swinging strikes -- but was effective nonetheless. The effort was a bounceback performance for Lynn, who had allowed 19 earned runs across his last 18.2 innings prior to Saturday's start.