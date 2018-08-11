Lynn allowed just one run in five innings in a no decision Saturday against the Rangers, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Lynn has been very good since being shipped to New York at the deadline. In 16.2 innings, he has an 0.54 ERA and a 22:4 K:BB. It's quite the turnaround after his ERA sat at 5.10 in 102.1 innings for the Twins. The renewed level of performance should keep him in the Yankees' rotation for the foreseeable future. He'll get another chance on the mound Thursday against the Rays.