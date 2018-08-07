Yankees' Lance Lynn: Tosses 7.1 scoreless in win
Lynn (8-8) tossed 7.1 scoreless innings en route to a win over the White Sox on Monday, allowing two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Lynn allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning, but he retired 19 of the next 20 hitters he faced in this dominant outing. He was in the zone at a 65 percent clip and induced 15 swinging strikes as he tied a season high in punchouts. This performance came on the heels of the veteran's promotion into the rotation, and he's now posted 11.2 scoreless innings since joining his new club. Lynn should remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future and will face the Rangers this weekend in his next scheduled start.
