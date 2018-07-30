Yankees' Lance Lynn: Traded to Yankees
Lynn was dealt from the Twins to the Yankees on Monday in exchange for Tyler Austin and Luis Rijo, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
New York addressed one of their weaknesses as a team by adding a veteran right-hander to their starting rotation. Lynn has struggled at times in 2018, accruing a 5.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 100:62 K:BB over 102.1 innings, but perhaps a trade to a contending team will rejuvenate the 31-year-old. He figures to slot in near the back end of the starting rotation.
