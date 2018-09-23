Yankees' Lance Lynn: Works five useful frames in no-decision
Lynn didn't factor into the decision Saturday, giving up two runs (one earned) in five innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four during the Yankees' eventual win over the Orioles.
Lynn has worked either five or six innings and given up two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts. He's doing just enough to eat innings at the back of a Yankees rotation with questionable depth. Despite his 4.80 ERA and 4.39 BB/9 on the season, he's struck out 9.20 batters per nine frames in 153.2 innings, which has kept him in the streamer conversation during the waning weeks of fantasy play. He'll face a tougher test than Baltimore in his next scheduled outing Thursday against the surging Rays.
