Yankees' Logan Morrison: Playing regularly at Triple-A
Morrison (hip) debuted at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 8 and has appeared in four games, going 2-for-14 with two runs and no RBI.
Morrison came to terms on a minor-league deal with the Yankees back on April 19, but he required additional time to build up at extended spring training while he worked back from offseason hip surgery. With appearances in four consecutive days, Morrison looks like he's back to full strength, but he'll likely need to improve his numbers before garnering serious consideration for a promotion to the big club. The Yankees still have multiple key hitters on the injured list, but the recent returns of Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar probably hurt Morrison's chances of earning a callup anytime soon.
