Yankees' Logan Morrison: Reaches deal with Yankees
Morrison (hip) signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Yankees have been decimated by injuries and could use any healthy and effective bat, but it's unclear if Morrison fits either of those categories. The veteran's 2018 campaign was cut short by season-ending hip surgery in August, and he failed to land with a team during spring training, so it's unclear how soon he'll be ready to play. There's no guarantee he'll provide much value if healthy, as he hit just .186/.276/.368 in 95 games for the Twins last season.
More News
-
Logan Morrison: Option declined by Twins•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Season ended by left hip impingement•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Will undergo season-ending hip surgery•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Twins' Logan Morrison: Stationed on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...