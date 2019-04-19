Morrison (hip) signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Yankees have been decimated by injuries and could use any healthy and effective bat, but it's unclear if Morrison fits either of those categories. The veteran's 2018 campaign was cut short by season-ending hip surgery in August, and he failed to land with a team during spring training, so it's unclear how soon he'll be ready to play. There's no guarantee he'll provide much value if healthy, as he hit just .186/.276/.368 in 95 games for the Twins last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories