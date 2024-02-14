Trivino (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The deal won't be made official until Trivino completes a physical, but the Yankees are already aware that the right-hander likely won't be available until the second half of the 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery last May. In his last full big-league season in 2022, Trivino logged a 4.53 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB in 53.2 innings between the Yankees and Athletics. He'll likely settle at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he completes an extended rehab assignment, but he could earn a look in the big-league bullpen if he's able to quickly regain his pre-surgery velocity and command during his appearances in the minors.