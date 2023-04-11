Trivino (elbow) threw another bullpen session Tuesday and is slated for a "two-up" session Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
If that goes well, he'll be cleared for a live batting practice session. Trivino will need a few rehab appearances after missing more than a month with an elbow strain, but he's trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Throws off mound Friday•
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Opens season on IL•
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Hoping to return at end of April•
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Resumes throwing•
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Headed for IL with elbow strain•
-
Yankees' Lou Trivino: Avoids arbitration with Yankees•