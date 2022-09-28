Trivino gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The Yankees' closer picture remains a jumbled mess, as no New York reliever has picked up consecutive saves for the team since Clay Holmes did it Sept. 4-5. Trivino's last save came July 26 however, when he was still with Oakland, and he may not be a significant part of the ninth-inning picture for his new club over the final handful of regular-season games. Since joining the Yankees, Trivino boasts a 1.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings with a win and two holds over 24 appearances.