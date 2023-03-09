Trivino will begin the season on the injured list with a right elbow ligament strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The strain is considered mild but is expected to cost Trivino at least the first month of the season. It's another blow to the Yankees' right-handed relief corps after Tommy Kahnle (biceps) went down earlier this week. Trivino pitched well after being acquired at last year's trade deadline with a 1.66 ERA across 25 appearances. When healthy, he's slated for a setup role and could even earn the occasional save.