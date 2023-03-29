Trivino (elbow) is hoping to return to the mound for the Yankees at the end of April, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

"If it was up to me, it would be right now. ... It's not [a major injury], but I get it," Trivino said. "I'm a guy that throws way too much, so sometimes it's good to save me from myself. But it's close." Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently projected the right-hander to return from his right elbow ligament sprain to the Yankees in May, so the two parties don't appear to be far off on a timeline. Once healthy, Trivino will likely operate in the mid-to-late innings for the New York bullpen.