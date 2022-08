Trivino and Frankie Montas were traded from the A's to the Yankees on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

It remains to be seen who is headed to Oakland in exchange for the two pitchers, but Trivino is set to finish the campaign with the Yankees. Southpaw A.J. Puk and righty Zach Jackson are arguably the best healthy options remaining on the Oakland depth chart, though Dany Jimenez (shoulder) also appears close to rejoining the active roster.