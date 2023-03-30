The Yankees placed Trivino (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Trivino is dealing with a ligament strain of his right elbow and is expected to miss around a month, though the 31-year-old is leaving the door open for a potential debut before the end of April. When healthy, Trivino is likely to serve as a middle-relief or setup arm out of the New York bullpen.
