Trivino (back) has made three relief appearances for the Yankees since experiencing back spasms earlier this month, covering 1.2 innings in those outings while striking out one and allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk.

Trivino apparently picked up the injury coming out of his Sept. 4 appearance and didn't pitch for six days before he was used out of the bullpen last weekend. The Yankees haven't indicated that Trivino has experienced any setbacks since returning to action, so he'll likely continue to serve in a middle-relief or setup role for the club moving forward.