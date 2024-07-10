Trivino (elbow) has been throwing, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the reliever's rehab has been "a little bit slow," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trivino is attempting to return from the Tommy John surgery he underwent on his right elbow last May. The right-hander appeared close to facing hitters in late April but was shut down less than a month later after experiencing inflammation in the surgically repaired elbow. Though he's since resumed throwing, it appears Trivino is still multiple weeks away from a potential return.